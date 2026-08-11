Chicago weather: Severe storm threat returns tonight after derecho, EF-1 tornadoes

It was a devastating day around much of Chicagoland as severe storms slammed the area this morning through midday. Extensive straight-line wind damage has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and the National Weather Service has also confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes so far from today's derecho.

Unfortunately, we'll be tracking the threat of strong to severe storms again tonight and Wednesday.

Looking ahead

Scattered storms are expected to develop late tonight into early morning Wednesday, possibly bringing a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail. There is also a low-end tornado risk. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for tonight.

Scattered strong to possibly severe storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday with damaging winds and hail once again being the main concerns. While the severe threat appears to drop off for Thursday, we're still looking at rounds of showers and thunderstorms. This will continue to impact clean-up efforts around the region.

Friday looks like a mainly dry day with highs in the upper 70s. Shower and storm chances return for the weekend, possibly impacting the Air and Water Show.