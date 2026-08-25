Chicago weather: Severe storms possible on Wednesday

What a beautiful Tuesday! Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s and low 80s with fairly low humidity. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front that may bring a few strong to severe storms to the area on Wednesday.

Wednesday's storm outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana in a level 2 Slight Risk for severe storms from roughly noon to 6 PM tomorrow. The main hazards look to be damaging wind gusts and hail, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

Wednesday's storm outlook

Wednesday will be seasonably warm with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead

Sunshine returns areawide Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 80s. More clouds will roll in over the weekend with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and then upper 80s on Sunday.