Chicago weather: Severe storms possible today, higher risk Tuesday

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3:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper and Porter Counties in Indiana until 3:45 p.m. and for Kankakee County, Lake County and Newton County until 3:30 p.m.

What we know:

Today we have showers and storms moving in. We have reached a severe threshold with hail in LaSalle County. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The chance for severe storms hangs with us today through Wednesday. The storm prediction center ranks today 2/5 for severe threat.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be in the low 80s with an even higher risk for severe storms at level 3/5. All hazards are possible tomorrow with any severe storms.

Wednesday holds a level 1/5 for Chicago as of now, 2/5 west in DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance for storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 80. This weekend will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s Saturday, mid 50s Sunday. There is a chance for rain on Saturday. Sunday is looking to be mostly sunny.