Chicago weather: Showers to start with cool temps

There will be some showers around this morning and a better chance for widespread rainfall, likely light, this afternoon into the early evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow looks like skies will break for some sunshine with highs warming into the 70s.

Thursday will be warmer with 80s likely but a cold front may zip down the lake and knock temps down in dramatic fashion at some during the afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower with that.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Friday will be sunny and mild with upper 70s.

Father’s Day weekend will be generally pleasant with highs in the low 80s and a small chance of showers.