Chicago weather: A soggy Saturday, but the weekend won't be a wash

Residents can expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Saturday is likely to bring early showers, persisting throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures ranging from the low to mid-40s.

Sunday may witness morning drizzle, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. As Sunday night approaches, colder air will settle in, causing temperatures to drop to the 20s.

Monday's forecast indicates a cool day, with temperatures only reaching the lower 30s. Some parts of NW Indiana may experience lake-effect snow showers on Monday.

A warming trend is expected from Tuesday onwards, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s.

The midweek and the upcoming Christmas weekend are expected to bring milder weather, with temperatures returning to the 40s.

Chicagoans should stay prepared for changing conditions and monitor local weather updates.