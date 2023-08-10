Chicago weather: Storms could dampen your Friday

Despite a few scattered pop-up showers Thursday afternoon, much of Chicago enjoyed partly sunny skies as most areas managed to stay dry.

As the day progresses, expect partly cloudy conditions to settle in at night, with overnight lows reaching the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Friday, the weather may take a turn. Anticipate a potential double dose of showers and storms. The morning hours, roughly between daybreak and noon, could bring the first round of precipitation. Later in the evening, as a cold front nears, another round of storms might develop. Interestingly, these evening storms could present a mix of hazards if they form along the advancing cold front. The timing for possible severe weather appears to be late, from around 8 PM to 1 AM.

However, there remains some uncertainty, and it's a wait-and-see situation regarding the development of these storms. Despite this potential for stormy weather on Friday, the weekend seems promising. Saturday morning is likely to see decreasing clouds, paving the way for afternoon sunshine. Highs for the weekend are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday's daytime hours hold the promise of staying dry, but the forecast takes a turn for Sunday night and Monday with the return of showers and storms.

As always, stay tuned for updates and be prepared for changing weather conditions as the weekend unfolds.