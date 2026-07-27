Chicago weather: Storms end tonight and dangerous swimming conditions develop in Lake Michigan

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What a day. Several rounds of severe storms led to hundreds of thousands of power outages and a lot of damage around Chicagoland. National Weather Service crews will likely be out surveying the damage in the coming days.

Calmer days are ahead once this evening's storms taper off. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 60s. Gusty north winds will develop tonight and tomorrow, leading to dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect until Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead

Temperatures will be comfortable on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Warmer temps return on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next storm chance arrives Friday, and we could see scattered showers and storms lingering into Saturday.