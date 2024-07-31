Chicago weather: Storms roll in Wednesday with high heat, humidity

A complex of storms is moving across Iowa this morning and is expected to enter northern and central Illinois.

The southern suburbs of Chicago are most likely to see the heaviest activity, though the exact northern reach of the storm is uncertain.

Highs today will be just shy of 90 degrees with high humidity. Additional showers and storms are possible later in the day and into Thursday morning.

Similar weather conditions are expected Thursday, with another chance of showers and storms. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue Friday, with showers and storms likely and high temperatures in the low 80s.

The weekend will be warm and dry, with high temperatures in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.