Chicago weather: Chance for multiple showers, storms for Wednesday

It was a hot and steamy Tuesday and potentially multiple rounds of rain and storms are heading our way.

A Heat Advisory was in effect only for LaPorte County, Indiana, today.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today we have mostly sunny skies with the chance for storms along a lake breeze through the afternoon.

If any storm develops, it may get gusty. Highs today will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

What's next:

The chance for storms ramps up tomorrow morning through early Thursday.

Storms may pack a punch with wind during this time. Highs tomorrow will be around 80. Thursday, we will have partly sunny skies, and when the rain potential ends the day will be beautiful with highs in the mid 70s.

There will be dangerous choppy waters Wednesday through Friday.

Friday through early next week will be sunny! Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Friday through Tuesday.