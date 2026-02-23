Chicago weather: Strong winds, rain showers move into Chicagoland Tuesday

All Winter Weather Advisories have been canceled and the lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana is tapering off.

Skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

A quick-moving system will pass through the area on Tuesday, bringing clouds, gusty winds, and possibly scattered rain or a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. South-southwesterly winds will increase to 20-25 mph tomorrow with gusts up to 40 mph. Plan for high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Another storm system will pass by the region on Thursday, but it looks like the accumulating snow will likely stay south of Chicagoland. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Thursday.

It'll be a nice end to the workweek on Friday with sunshine and highs soaring into the low to mid 50s. Unfortunately, it'll be a short-lived cool-down with highs dropping to the low 40s on Saturday and then near 30 on Sunday.