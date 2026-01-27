Chicago weather: Sub-zero wind chills stick around, lake effect snow returns late this week

It was another frigid day with highs in the teens and wind chills just barely making it above zero. Mostly clear skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows near zero. Wind chills will range from -5 to -15.

Full forecast:

Sunshine will bring temperatures back up into the mid-to-upper teens on Wednesday. Thursday looks similar to Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs once again in the mid-teens.

Lake effect snow will likely fire up again Thursday night into Saturday. Similar to most lake-effect events, it is difficult to see where the heaviest bands will set up this far out, but details should become clearer as we get closer to Thursday.

The most likely scenario is lake effect snow targeting northeast Illinois Friday morning and afternoon, and then shifting east into northwest Indiana Friday evening and night.

Lake effect snow should diminish on Saturday with partly sunny skies for most of Chicagoland. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s for highs on Saturday and then mid-20s on Sunday.

A fast-moving clipper system may bring a round of light snow to the area Sunday night into early Monday.

