Chicago weather: Summerlike warmth returns this weekend

The Brief Chicago saw another beautiful, warmer-than-normal day with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Thursday will be mostly clear with highs near 70, while Friday brings a slight chance of sprinkles and highs in the low 70s. Summerlike warmth arrives Saturday with highs in the low 80s, followed by a chance of rain Sunday.



It was another beautiful day with sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. The warmest temperatures will be found near Chicago and along the lakefront.

Thursday is expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles on Friday, but most areas likely end up staying dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Summerlike warmth is on tap for Saturday with temperatures likely soaring into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances may return to parts of Chicagoland on Sunday as the remnants of tropical system Isaias move north. High temperatures will be tied to the exact track this storm system takes, but for now, we're forecasting highs in the mid 70s.