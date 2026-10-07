Chicago weather: Summerlike warmth returns this weekend
CHICAGO - It was another beautiful day with sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. The warmest temperatures will be found near Chicago and along the lakefront.
Thursday is expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs around 70 degrees. There is a small chance for a few sprinkles on Friday, but most areas likely end up staying dry with highs in the lower 70s.
Summerlike warmth is on tap for Saturday with temperatures likely soaring into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances may return to parts of Chicagoland on Sunday as the remnants of tropical system Isaias move north. High temperatures will be tied to the exact track this storm system takes, but for now, we're forecasting highs in the mid 70s.
The Source: The information in this article came from Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls and the National Weather Service."