Chicago weather: Sunny Friday before evening rain returns

No rain, no storms tonight; this will be a cool and quiet night. Keep your eyes on the sky, and you'll see a crescent moon sitting right next to Venus.

Lows tonight will slip into the middle 50s in most spots, which is a little cool for this time of year. The wind will remain very light overnight.

Friday brings all kinds of sunshine through the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This should be excellent for Juneteenth celebrations. For those with evening plans, you need to be prepared for some rain to move in after about 8pm to 9pm. No severe weather is expected, but a couple pockets of heavier rain cannot be ruled out.

That rain is gone by Saturday morning, and we should once again see a lot of sunshine. Highs may end up very close to 80 degrees in many spots Saturday. This is the pick day of the weekend for sure.

Father's Day is on Sunday, and it's also the official start of summer. However, it's not going to look or feel like summer. It may actually turn out to be a rather soggy afternoon with an inch or two of rain possible in spots. On top of that, just to our south, there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms. We need to monitor that threat and see if it tries to shift to the north.

With the clouds and the rain for us, highs are going to struggle to reach the 70s; much of the day may end up stalled in the 60s.

Next week begins with a mostly cloudy sky on Monday and highs holding around 70. Then by the middle of the week we should return to highs in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is in the lower 80s. So this will be a prolonged stretch of below average days. This also means lower humidity.

As far as rain chances go, we look to remain dry for most of next week. If there were to be anything at all, the best shot might be late in the day on Wednesday. Lows each night will hover in the mid to upper 50s.