Chicago weather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps stick around

Cooler today compared to Wednesday but still rather delightful with all of that sunshine. Tonight will feature a mainly clear sky and comfortable air with lows in the 50s. The wind drops to under 5 mph.

Our sunny days continue into Friday with just a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures should bounce back a little bit for many with highs expected to be in the 80s. However, along the lakefront, highs will stop in the 70s. Wind speeds will be lighter, around 5-10mph, and shift from the south to the east throughout the day.

The final weekend of May is shaping up to be a dandy one. Despite a weak cold front coming through Saturday morning, we should get away with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday brings sunshine and highs around 80. Areas farther south and west will be a few degrees warmer both days.

We are stuck on repeat for the majority of next week: lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80 and plenty of sunshine. Now, looking farther down the road, there is a sliver of a chance for some rain around Friday of next week. However, we are still more than a week away and a lot can (and will likely) change. We need the moisture; the newest drought report from this morning has placed pretty much all the area in the "Abnormally Dry" category.