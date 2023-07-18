Chicago weather: Sunshine and 80-degree temps Tuesday

There will be plenty of sun today and tomorrow with some cottony cumulus around.

Highs today will be in the low 80s with upper 80s tomorrow. Cooler by the lake with minimal smoke in the sky.

The next chance of showers and a storm would be late Wednesday night and Thursday. Many areas will be missed by anything meaningful.

Friday and Saturday look quiet with sunshine and 80s. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in the area Sunday.

Of note: Tropical Storm Calvin will pass very close to the Big Island of Hawaii late tonight.