Chicago weather: Sunshine, highs in the 60s before weekend rain
CHICAGO - We have a beautiful week on tap with above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. If you're hoping for a little rain, our next chance isn't until Saturday or Saturday night.
Tonight will be clear and seasonably chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.
Temperatures continue to warm later this week with highs soaring into the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
A strong cold front will approach the area on Saturday and Saturday night, bringing in our next chance of rain. As of now, it looks like we'll have a few scattered showers on Saturday, and then the better chance of rain will move in Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s, and then we'll watch temps drop through the day on Sunday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the FOX Chicago weather forecast.