Chicago weather: Sunshine, warm temps early, then showers and maybe storms

We start today with plenty of sunshine and will reach some warmer temperatures, but that calm won’t stay with us for too long.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s throughout much of the area, including 87 near Lake Michigan.

That’s above our normal high of around 80 degrees.

It’ll look like a nice, warm summer day, but that will be punctuated with more unsettled weather, perhaps as early as later afternoon.

By about 8 p.m., there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms mostly overnight and into the early morning hours of Sunday. These storms could produce some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is also the possibility of hail.