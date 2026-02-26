Chicago weather: Taste of spring on Friday, snow chances this weekend

Today we have overcast to partly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow is the day of warm temperatures and gusty wind.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! Wind on Friday will be out of the SW up to 35-40 mph.

Looking ahead:

This weekend will be colder. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for snow Saturday afternoon, and another chance for snow Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 30s.

Next week, we start with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s on Monday. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.