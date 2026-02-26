Chicago police warn of serial sexual assaults on the West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning of a string of criminal sexual assaults in a West Side neighborhood since October.
What we know:
According to police, the incidents happened in the 5600 block of West Washington Blvd. between Oct. 26, 2025 and Feb. 26.
In the incidents, the female victims met the male suspect after arranging a date through an escort app. Once the victims arrive, the suspect pulls out a gun and sexually assaults the victims, according to police.
The suspect is being described as a man, 26–30 years old, wearing a black puffy jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black do-rag.
What you can do:
Police are advising the public to never pursue a fleeing assailant, be aware of your surroundings, call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK162665.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.