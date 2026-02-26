Chicago police warn of serial sexual assaults on the West Side

The Brief Chicago police are investigating multiple aggravated sexual assaults on the West Side since October. In each case, a woman met a man through an escort app, and he displayed a gun before assaulting her on the 5600 block of West Washington Blvd. The suspect is described as a 26- to 30-year-old man wearing a black puffy jacket, gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black do-rag. Police urge residents to stay alert, avoid chasing suspects, and call 911 with tips, or contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251, reference #JK162665.



Chicago police are warning of a string of criminal sexual assaults in a West Side neighborhood since October.

What we know:

According to police, the incidents happened in the 5600 block of West Washington Blvd. between Oct. 26, 2025 and Feb. 26.

In the incidents, the female victims met the male suspect after arranging a date through an escort app. Once the victims arrive, the suspect pulls out a gun and sexually assaults the victims, according to police.

The suspect is being described as a man, 26–30 years old, wearing a black puffy jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black do-rag.

What you can do:

Police are advising the public to never pursue a fleeing assailant, be aware of your surroundings, call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK162665.