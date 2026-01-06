Chicago weather: Temperatures could soar into the 50s this week

It has been a gloomy and mild Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Chicago's average high temperature for January 6th is 32 degrees, so most areas were more than 10 degrees above normal.

Tonight will be cloudy with areas of dense fog possible. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s, likely staying just above the freezing mark for most of the region.

Full forecast:

Wednesday is expected to start off cloudy with areas of fog. We should be able to get some breaks in the cloud cover during the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

Rain returns on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the 50s! High temperatures will likely be set in the evening, and then falling temperatures are expected on Friday following Thursday's storm system. There may be a few lingering showers on Friday, but most of the day will be dry with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

All eyes will be on Soldier Field this weekend as the Bears take on the Packers! The forecast currently shows a chance for rain and snow moving through the region on Saturday, so we may be dealing with weather impacts. By the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, any remaining precipitation will likely be in the form of snow. We'll have to watch the forecast closely in the coming days.

Skies will dry out on Sunday with temperatures returning to seasonably cold values in the lower 30s.