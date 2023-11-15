Chicago weather: Temps bump up to mid-60s today

It is not as cold this morning and that should translate into an even milder afternoon when high temperatures should make it into the mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and there will be a decent breeze coming out of the southwest. Tomorrow could be even warmer, despite the fact that clouds will be on the increase late in the day. It will be quite windy.

Late tomorrow night, as in after midnight, there will likely be a few hours of showers crossing the area, leaving Friday morning.

The rest of Friday looks like a day with clearing skies and temperatures that will be falling in the afternoon through the 40s after an early-morning high in the low 50s. The weekend looks perfectly sunny with temperatures close to 50 degrees both days.