Chicago weather: Temps drop to season average this weekend

There is some light rain and drizzle in our area now and this will move out between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will be turning cooler with a fairly strong breeze.

The high for today was 60 degrees, which happened early this morning. Temps will fall into the 40s for the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and much colder with suburbs in the mid to upper 20s while staying around freezing in the city.

The weekend looks great, just not in the 60s. Expect sunshine both days with highs in the low to mid 50s, several degrees above normal. The next storm system arrives with rain by Monday afternoon and will continue through much of Tuesday.

There could be some wet snowflakes mixing in as the storm pulls away Tuesday evening but no accumulation is expected. Then it turns COLD. Highs Wednesday through the Thanksgiving weekend will be hard-pressed to get into the 30s.