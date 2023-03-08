Chicago weather: Temps to hit the 40s today ahead of winter storm

A winter storm watch is up for the Cheddar Curtain counties Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. That’s where higher snowfall amounts are currently most likely.

Today will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures similar to yesterday in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow starts out cloudy and dry with highs reaching around 40 degrees. Precipitation reaches the area from the west late in the day as a mix of rain and snow.

Through the night snow will become the dominant precipitation type with accumulations likely over most if not all of our viewing area. Early thinking on amounts is 2-6 inches from south to north.

Colder temperatures are likely through the weekend with another chance for light snow Sunday morning.