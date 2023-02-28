Chicago weather quiets down today after 3 tornados hit the region

Following strong winds on Monday, three tornadoes have been confirmed thus far by the weather service.

One was in Clarence in Ford County at 9:15-9:17 a.m. – strength unknown, Joliet EF-0 peak winds of 85 mph at 9:42-9:43am, and Naperville EF-0 peak winds of 80 mph at 9:52-9:54am.

This is only the third time since 1950 that tornadoes have been reported in the Chicago weather service forecast region in February. There were no injuries reported and barely any damage.

Today will be fine for voting. Sunshine breaks through the clouds by midday. Highs will be in the upper 40s except near the lake where on-shore winds will hold temps down.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Tonight, long after polls close, showers will move through with maybe 1/10th of an inch of rainfall. February is currently the 8th-wettest on record. If any rain falls before midnight we will move into 7th.

Tomorrow will be breezy and unseasonably warm with highs not far from 60 degrees. Thursday will be colder with a mix of clouds and sun ahead of a big storm system-reminiscent of last week’s national blockbuster. This could bring a significant snowstorm here or nearby on Friday, so this one needs to be monitored closely as a potential big-ticket item.