Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead with daily rain chances

Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this week, with highs climbing into the mid-70s and even 80s.

There is a chance of rain each day, including Sunday afternoon, though the precipitation is not expected to be constant or all-day events.

The region is entering a warm and wet pattern, with temperatures running more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average in the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible at night, with a higher risk of stronger storms developing Tuesday into Tuesday night.