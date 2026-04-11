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Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead with daily rain chances

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Published  April 11, 2026 9:00pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably Warm Week Ahead With Daily Rain Chances

Chicago Weather: Unseasonably Warm Week Ahead With Daily Rain Chances

Fox Chicago's Mark Strehl has the latest forecast.

CHICAGO - Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this week, with highs climbing into the mid-70s and even 80s.

There is a chance of rain each day, including Sunday afternoon, though the precipitation is not expected to be constant or all-day events.

The region is entering a warm and wet pattern, with temperatures running more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average in the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible at night, with a higher risk of stronger storms developing Tuesday into Tuesday night.

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