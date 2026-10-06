Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues through the weekend

The Brief Warmer-than-normal weather is expected every day for at least the next week. Temperatures will climb from the low 70s today to the low 80s Saturday. Sunday’s forecast depends on the track of a storm system approaching from the south.



Every day for at least the next week will be warmer than normal and, in some cases, significantly.

Today will be spectacular with sunshine and a gusty southwest wind. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the low 50s.

Warm weather continues in Chicago

What's next:

Wednesday will feel almost like a summer afternoon for the White Sox game. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. The wind will likely be blowing in.

Thursday won’t be quite as warm but still warmer than normal with highs around 70. A surge of unseasonable warmth appears likely as we head toward the weekend.

On Friday with sunshine, highs will make it into the mid 70s. Saturday will be very warm with highs in the low 80s.

Sunshine continues on Saturday, but eyes will be on a system, approaching from the south. The European forecast model actually brushes our southern viewing area with some showers from this on Sunday while the US model carries it safely to the east bringing only cloud cover.

Sunday’s temperatures will depend on the track of that system, but will likely be a couple of degrees less warm than Saturday but still way above normal.