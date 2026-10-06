Chicago weather: Warm, quiet stretch continues before Sunday rain chance

The Brief Chicago will see quiet weather through the workweek, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s Wednesday. Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday and Friday before highs warm to around 80 Saturday. Rain could return Sunday as remnants of a tropical system move toward the area, including during the Chicago Marathon.



Our quiet weather pattern will continue through the workweek, but remnants of a tropical system could bring rain chances to the area by the end of the weekend.

What we know:

It was a gorgeous Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Chicago's average high temperature now sits at 67 degrees. Tonight will be clear with lows in the mid 50s.

Another great day is on tap for Wednesday! The White Sox game will be under clear skies with first pitch temperatures in the mid 70s. Most areas will enjoy highs in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Friday temperatures will be a tad warmer near 70 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend forecast is expected to be warm, but there are some changes that we're monitoring. Saturday looks great with sunny skies and highs around 80. A tropical system is brewing in the southwestern Gulf that could bring rain to the area on Sunday, especially over the southeastern sections of Chicagoland. While there is a chance this system misses us entirely, with the Chicago Marathon taking place on Sunday, we'll mention the rain chance for now with temperatures in the mid 70s.