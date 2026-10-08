Chicago weather: Warm weekend ahead with rain possible Sunday
CHICAGO - Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Yesterday we were almost to 80 degrees — today will be slightly cooler.
Chicago weather forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain in the morning with the chance for storms in the afternoon.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be in the low 70s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain on Sunday with remnants of Isaias moving toward the Midwest.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Our normal high today is 66 and our normal low is 48.
Hurricane Isaias is currently a Category One storm with 80 mph max winds.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody and the National Weather Service.