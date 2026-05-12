Chicago weather: Warm, windy day brings storm chances tonight

The Brief Temperatures climb into the 70s today with evening storms possible. Strong winds may kick up dust in parts of the region. A much warmer, stormy pattern develops heading into the weekend.



A warm and windy day across Chicagoland is setting the stage for possible evening storms and a significant warm-up heading into the weekend.

Chicago severe weather threat

The forecast:

Highs today are reaching the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Showers are expected to move in later, with the best chance for storms between 7 and 10 p.m.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather across the region, with gusty winds and hail as the main concerns.

Winds are a major factor today, with gusts between 40 and 45 mph. A blowing dust advisory is in effect for LaSalle, Morris, southern Will, Kankakee, Jasper and Newton counties, where reduced visibility is possible at times.

What's next:

Cooler air moves in Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the upper 60s before rain redevelops Thursday night into early Friday.

Friday will warm back up into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend brings a noticeable jump in temperatures. Highs climb into the mid-80s Saturday under sunny skies. Storm chances return Saturday night and continue through Sunday night, with Sunday staying partly sunny and warm in the mid-80s.

Early next week remains warm, with Monday in the low 80s and another chance for rain.