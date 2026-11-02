Chicago weather: Warm, windy Election Day ahead with rain expected
CHICAGO - It was another cloudy day with isolated rain showers. Tonight will bring slowly rising temperatures with areas of drizzle possible.
Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 60s late this evening and overnight, setting us up nicely for a very warm Election Day. Tuesday will bring scattered rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 70s with southerly winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Rain showers will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will likely top out in the mid 60s. An overall drying trend is expected later this week, although a few isolated showers remain possible into Thursday. The bigger weather story will be cooling temperatures. Highs will fall into the 50s Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
The Source: The information in this report came from the FOX Chicago weather forecast.