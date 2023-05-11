Chicago weather: Warmer weather comes ahead of rainy weekend

Chicago hit 81 degrees yesterday and I see no reason why it won’t be a few degrees warmer today. Let’s go with 85 degrees except right along the lake.

Skies will be sunny early, mixing with some clouds as Gulf of Mexico moisture surges northward. That will eventually fuel showers but not until tomorrow morning.

Showers look to end by early afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the low 70s. Saturday may end up being totally dry during daylight hours with highs in the mid 70s. Better chances for showers or a rumble will come at night.

Sunday will have a few showers but Mother’s Day will have many dry hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Mild weather continues into next week with temperatures not far from mid-May normals.