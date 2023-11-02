Chicago weather: Slow warming trend this weekend, maybe a few showers

Get ready for a weekend of pleasant weather in the Windy City.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s. As we move into Friday, skies will turn mostly cloudy, but the temperature will remain comfortable, with highs reaching the mid-50s. While there's a slight chance of a few sprinkles, most areas should stay dry.

The weekend brings even milder conditions, with highs climbing into the upper 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, and near 60 degrees on Monday.

As for precipitation, there's a chance of a few showers late on Saturday and into Saturday night. Showers may also make an appearance Sunday night and into Monday. So, be prepared for some rain, but don't let it put a damper on your weekend plans.

Enjoy the mild temperatures and make the most of your weekend in the Chicago area. Stay tuned for any weather updates, and have a great weekend!