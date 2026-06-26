Chicago weather: Weekend sunshine gives way to dangerous heat

Chicago-area residents can expect pleasant weather through the weekend before an extended stretch of dangerous heat arrives next week.

Any isolated light showers Friday evening will diminish overnight, leaving dry conditions and increasing sunshine for Saturday. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s in Chicago, with cooler readings along the lakefront due to onshore winds.

Conditions will warm Sunday, with highs around 85 degrees as southerly winds return and humidity begins to increase.

The most significant weather change is expected early next week, when temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid- to upper 90s. Combined with high humidity, heat index values could exceed 105 degrees and may approach 110 degrees at times.

Highs are expected to be near 93 degrees Monday, 96 degrees Tuesday and 98 degrees Wednesday, with temperatures remaining in the upper 90s through Thursday. The next chance for showers or thunderstorms is expected late next week, though little relief from the heat is anticipated.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during the hottest parts of the day and check on vulnerable neighbors as the prolonged heat moves into the Chicago area.