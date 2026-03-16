Chicago weather: Wind chills set to drop below zero tonight

Scattered snow showers are expected to taper off this evening, but blowing snow is still a concern with gusty northwest winds. Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility during the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, southern Cook, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper Counties until 7 PM. Northern LaPorte County has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10 AM Tuesday.

Looking ahead:

Skies will become partly cloudy early Tuesday morning, allowing temperatures to plunge into the single digits to near 10 degrees. Wind chills will drop below zero early tomorrow. High temperatures will only warm into the lower 20s Tuesday afternoon with increasing cloud cover.

A quick moving system may bring light snow to the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday, and then temperatures warm to near 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

A much warmer airmass arrives late this week with temperatures in the lower 50s on Thursday and then mid 60s Friday and Saturday.