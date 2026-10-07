Chicago weather: Warm Wednesday ahead, with 80s possible Saturday

The Brief Wednesday will be sunny and unusually warm, with highs in the mid- and upper 70s. Saturday could reach the low 80s before rain and higher humidity arrive Sunday. Cooler weather and a chance for showers are possible Monday night and Tuesday.



A very warm day is on deck for Game 3 of the ALDS between the White Sox and Guardians — and for anything else people have planned this Wednesday.

Skies will be sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s, a good 10° warmer than normal. Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with Lowe’s in the 50s.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will not be as warm with highs around 70 under mostly sunny sky. The next warming trend begins on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday looks very warm with highs in the low 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

The new wrinkle in the forecast is the approach of what could become the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin this year. That could bring rain to parts of our area, especially south on Sunday.

If nothing else, it will create a more humid day with increased cloud cover and highs in the mid 70s.

It will turn a bit cooler next week with a chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday.