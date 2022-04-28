Clouds, rain to linger across Chicago this Thursday

It won’t rain all day but showers will be around all day. Does that make sense?

Clouds will dominate with a few peeks of sun possible. Highs, while not as cold as Wednesday, will still be about 15 degrees cooler than normal for the end of April. Let’s call it 50 degrees.

Rainfall will be light. Showers taper off this evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow starts dry but showers return late in the day and at night. Highs approach 60 degrees.

Saturday has the potential of some strong to severe storms in our area with a nod to our southern viewing as having the greater risk of damaging winds. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday looks dry before the next period of unsettled weather moves in early next week.