Chicago Weather: Clouds, more warm temps before cooldown

As expected, we had some fairly thick higher-level clouds today.

That cloud cover filtered out the sun quite a bit, but it did not really stop our temperatures from climbing back into the 80s. Today ties with yesterday as the third-warmest day of the year so far.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist JD Rudd has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The high cloud cover will try to stick around overnight into early Wednesday, holding lows in the 60s.

Then by Wednesday afternoon, we should see fewer clouds and more sun. Highs will once again jump into the middle 80s for most. Those highs will likely happen before about 2 p.m., with temps slipping a bit toward the evening. That's due to a weak cold front sweeping across the area, turning the wind to the northeast. It looks like it will be a dry frontal passage with no meaningful chance for rain.

Temps will slip a bit on Thursday behind the cold front, with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the low to mid-70s. But it looks like we should be in for a sun-filled day.

What's next:

As we head toward the final weekend of May, we are in for a lot of sunshine and more warm air.

The newest data suggests highs will return to near 80 degrees for Friday through at least Sunday (despite a northeast wind).

Lows are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s. And then as we start the month of June, it's more of the same: sunshine and highs around 80. For those needing or wanting rain, it's not in the cards; our dry pattern looks to persist through the first part of June.