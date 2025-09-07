Chicago weather: Cool temps return, but with plenty of sunshine

Cooler temps were again in store for your Sunday, but with plenty of sunshine to go with them.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s, maybe 70 degrees in some areas, well below the normal highs of around 79 degrees for this time of year.

That cold is due to a jet stream pulling in cool air from Northern Canada into the Great Lakes region.

What's next:

But on Monday and during the workweek, we should see warmer conditions that are more normal.

Highs on Monday should reach around 75 degrees, around 79 on Tuesday with Wednesday possibly seeing a high of 80!

Virtually dry conditions are also expected with no hints of possible rain this coming week as of now.