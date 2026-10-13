When is the first average snowfall in Chicago?

The Brief For many in the Midwest, the first snowfall of the season could be coming soon. Average first snowfalls usually land in late October and early November in the Midwest. Some first snowfalls of the season have broken records and begun as early as September.



Fall might have just begun, but snow is just around the corner for many areas in the Midwest. Just when you might see your first snowflakes and measurable snowfall depends on where in the Midwest you live.

Chicago's snowfall averages and records

Local perspective:

The average first date of snow for Chicago is Oct. 31, according to the NWS.

Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Chicago's first snowfall averages

Average first snowfall date: Oct. 31

Average first snowfall over 0.1 inches: Nov. 18

Average first snowfall over an inch: Dec. 7

Chicago's earliest snowfall

Earliest first snowfall trace on record: Sept. 25, 1928 and Sept. 25, 1942

Earliest first snowfall over 0.1 inches on record: Oct. 12, 2006

Earliest first snowfall on record, over an inch: Oct. 19, 1989

Chicago's latest first snowfall

Latest first snowfall trace on record: Dec. 5, 1999

Latest first snowfall over 0.1 inches on record: Dec. 28, 2021

Latest first snowfall over 1 inch on record: Jan. 25, 2013

Chicago's last snowfall of the season averages

Average last snowfall trace: April 14

Average last snowfall over 0.1 inches: April 2

Average last snowfall over an inch: March 20

Chicago's latest last snowfalls of the season

Latest final snowfall of the season on record: May 25, 1924

Latest final snowfall of the season on record over 0.1 inches: May 11, 1966

Latest final snowfall of the season on record over an inch: May 3-4, 1907

Chicago's earliest final snowfalls of the season

Earliest final snowfall of the season on record: March 4, 2012

Earliest final snowfall over 0.1 inches on record: Feb. 28, 1994

Earliest final snowfall over 1 inch on record: Jan. 18, 1927

Chicago receives an average annual snowfall of about 25 to 40 inches, according to Skydeck.

The snowiest months in Chicago are January and February, and the most snowfall a season has seen on record is about 90 inches during the 1978-1979 season.

Twin Cities' snowfall averages and records

By the numbers:

The average date for first measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities, according to the 30-year average, is Nov. 5.

In the year's past, measurable snowfall has come around this average date, with some outliers:

2025: Nov. 22

2024: Oct. 31

2023: Oct. 30

2022: Oct. 14

2021: Nov. 13

2020: Oct. 16

The median first snowfall of an inch or greater, based on records from 1884 to 2023, is Nov. 15.

The earliest 1 inch or greater snowfall on record, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is Sept. 26, 1942, and the latest is Jan. 21, 2005.

On Sept. 26, 1942, about 42.5 inches of snowfall was recorded. On Jan. 21, 2005, only 0.4 to 0.5 inches was recorded.

Minneapolis receives an average of 51 inches of snow every season. The snowiest winters on record for the Twin Cities are:

1983 to 1984: 98.6 inches of snow 1981 to 1982: 95 inches of snow 2022 to 2023: 89.7 inches of snow 1950 to 1951: 88.9 inches of snow 2010 to 2011: 86.6 inches of snow

Milwaukee's snowfall averages and records

The average first snowfall in Milwaukee comes on Nov. 2, according to the NWS.

Milwaukee's average first snowfall

First measurable snowfall: Nov. 2

First snowfall over 0.1 inches: Nov. 14

First snowfall over 1 inch: Dec. 2

Milwaukee's earliest snowfall of the season

Earliest trace of snowfall on record: Sept. 23, 1942

Earliest snowfall over 0.1 inches: Oct. 6, 1889 (0.1 inch)

Earliest snowfall over an inch on record: Oct. 17, 1896 (1 inch)

Milwaukee's latest first snowfalls of the season

Latest first trace of snowfall of the season on record: Dec. 5, 1999

Latest first snowfall accumulating at least 0.1 inches on record: Dec. 26, 1888

Latest first snowfall accumulating at least 1 inch on record: Jan. 20, 1889 (3.5 inches)

Milwaukee's latest final snowfalls of the season

Average date for last snowfall: April 16

Earliest on record latest snowfall: March 21, 2017

Latest snowfall on record: May 31, 1889

Milwaukee's latest final snowfall of the season over an inch

Average date for last snowfall over an inch: March 22

Earliest on record: Feb. 2, 1968 (1.6 inch)

Latest on record: May 10, 1990 (3.2 inch)

The record for the most snowfall in one day, according to the University of Wisconsin, is 17.9 inches, which occurred on March 3, 1881.

The record snow depth in a storm is 33 inches, which happened on Jan. 25-27, 1979.

The record seasonal snowfall was 109.8 inches in the 1885-1886 season.

Detroit's snowfall averages and records

The first measurable amount of snow usually falls in metro Detroit around Nov. 16, according to the National Weather Service. Here are some other dates involving snow records and averages in the Detroit area.

Detroit's average date for first snowfall:

Measurable snowfall (0.1 inch): Nov. 16

1 inch or more: Nov. 30

3 inches or more: Dec. 26

Earliest dates on record:

Measurable snowfall: Oct. 12, 2006

1 inch or more: Oct. 19, 1989

3 inches or more: Nov. 2, 1966

Latest date of first occurrence on record:

Measurable snowfall: Dec. 29, 1998

1 inch or more: Feb. 17, 1919

Last snowfall of the season averages:

Measurable snowfall: April 7

1 inch or more: March 24

3 inches or greater: Feb 27

Earliest date of last occurrence on record:

Measurable snowfall: Feb. 25, 1878

1 inch or more: Jan. 22, 1966

Latest date on record of last snowfall of the season:

Measurable snowfall: May 22, 1883

1 inch or greater: May 22, 1883

3 inches or greater: May 9, 1923

The average amount of annual snowfall Detroit gets a year between 2000 and 2020 was 43.4 inches.