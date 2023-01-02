Fog kicks off warmer-than-average week in Chicago

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of the morning for our area. There could be some slick spots well northwest of the city where fog may freeze.

Flight delays are possible. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Tonight, a soaking rain arrives well after the evening commute. Rain tapers off around daybreak tomorrow.

There are big questions regarding tomorrow’s warmup and how far north the crazy temps move. The highest chance now for 60 degrees appears south of I-80 with temps struggling to climb out of the mid 40s (still mild by Jan. standards) north of the city.

There will be not much, if any, rain during daylight hours tomorrow. Chance of a spotty shower late in the day.

Chillier air moves in for the rest of the week with highs running just a few degrees above normal. There could be some snow showers around Wednesday/Thursday but nothing significant is expected.