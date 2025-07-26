Chicago weather: Flood Watch still in effect for much of the area, more showers coming

As of this writing, there is very little rainfall of any kind in Chicagoland.

During the day, because of the tropical air mass in place, showers and thunderstorms can form at just about any time.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Flood Watch is in effect through the evening for most of the viewing area.

The watch for Lake and McHenry counties was canceled by the National Weather Service.

If all one does is look at that map, it makes it appear as though the entire area will be flooded. That is far from the case.

Instead, only small portions of Chicagoland might get excessive rainfall at some point today. There will be many more areas that do not receive very much rainfall.

The risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds exists, especially during the afternoon hours. But once again, those will likely be limited in coverage.

Highs today will be held down because of cloud cover and occasional rain. Most will stay in the low 80s like yesterday.

What's next:

Intense heat builds back into the area for three days starting tomorrow.

Highs should reach the low 90s on Sunday, mid to upper 90s on Monday, and low 90s on Tuesday.

While a spotty shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out during the heat wave, it is more likely it will remain dry for the majority of our viewing area.

A higher chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday with a front that will knock temperatures and humidity levels down noticeably starting Wednesday and continuing through the end of the work week.