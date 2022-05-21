Expand / Collapse search

Saturday forecast: Cloudy skies, cooler temps and scattered showers

CHICAGO - Expect cooler temperatures Saturday as a cold front slides through the area.

Daytime highs will only reach the low 60s, and lots of clouds are in the forecast for most of the day.

Light rainfall will push out this morning, and then more showers are expected this afternoon. Occasional thunderstorm activity is possible, but no severe weather is anticipated.

For the rest of the week, expect cooler temps with highs in the 60s.