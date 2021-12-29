Expand / Collapse search

Seasonal temps return Wednesday ahead of potential weekend winter storm

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Dec. 29th

FOX 32's Tim McGill breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Peaks of sun today and tomorrow but mostly cloudy skies overall.  

More seasonal today with highs in the lower to middle 30s then upper 30s tomorrow and lower 40s Friday.  

A potentially major winter storm could impact us beginning Friday night.  

Mixed precipitation early Saturday could change over to snow with several inches possible across a portion of the Midwest that could include northern Illinois.  

Much colder Sunday with a high in the upper teens to near 20.

