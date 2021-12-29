Seasonal temps return Wednesday ahead of potential weekend winter storm

Peaks of sun today and tomorrow but mostly cloudy skies overall.

More seasonal today with highs in the lower to middle 30s then upper 30s tomorrow and lower 40s Friday.

A potentially major winter storm could impact us beginning Friday night.

Mixed precipitation early Saturday could change over to snow with several inches possible across a portion of the Midwest that could include northern Illinois.

Much colder Sunday with a high in the upper teens to near 20.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP