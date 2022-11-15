Here's how much snow Chicago could get today

Winter pays an early visit over the next several days with snow and reinforcing shots of bitter arctic air by mid-November standards.

The average date of first measurable snowfall for Chicago is Nov. 16 so this is mighty close. Snow is overspreading our area as of this writing and will pick up in intensity. Roads will be mainly wet through the AM commute due to warm pavement/ground temps.

Eventually, there will be some accumulation with the snow tapering off from south to north this afternoon. Most of our viewing area should end up in the 1-3 inch range of slushy stuff by this evening.

As of 6 a.m., .6 of an inch of snow was recorded at O’Hare International Airport, while the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville measured 1 inch of snow and Midway Airport reported .4 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas south of Plainfield got up to 2.4 inches of snow.

Temperatures remain marginal for this event and there will likely be some melting as the snow falls. This will be especially the case in the city and near the lake where that 50+ degree water will lead to some rain mixing in-limiting overall accumulations.

If there’s a "holy crap" potential with this system it would have to be ensuing lake-effect and lake-enhanced bursts of heavier snow later today through tomorrow.

We have only one computer model that is positively insistent that 6-12 inches will fall over parts of Cook and Lake counties. I am discounting this option.

Light snow/snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as the next blast of even-colder air plows through here. Highs late this week and through the weekend will not even get out of the 20s.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.