Sun to break through Tuesday, ushering in favorable temps

Skies open cloudy Tuesday with departing showers. The sun will break through with highs a few degrees cooler than Monday, topping out in the lower 70s but cooler near the lake.

Tuesday night looks quiet with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Wednesday it’s back to showers with a possible rumble of thunder in a few spots. Mainly just rain with highs mired in the 60s.

Thursday will be sunny and milder with mid-to-upper 70s.

Friday will have showers again with temps held to the lower 70s.

Right now, the weekend looks mild, with 70s and partly sunny skies both days. There are signs of a big warmup next week.