Temps hover around freezing as Chicago welcomes the weekend

Light precipitation is still falling over parts of Chicagoland as of this writing. Not a biggie but we should monitor for any slicks spots due to the snow and freezing drizzle, especially on untreated surfaces.

Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. I expect to see some breaks in the clouds late in the day.

Tonight will be chilly with lows ranging from the upper teens in our far west and northwestern counties to the mid 20s downtown.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and seasonably chilly with mid 30s. I can’t quite remove the chance for some light snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning but the storm track continues to favor areas south of our viewing area.

Heading into next week we should manage highs around 40 most of the time with little chance of any meaningful precipitation.