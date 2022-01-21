Temps in the 20s Friday, with snow heading to Chicagoland this weekend

In a winter that has barely moved the needle on snowfall, there are at least some systems to watch for the next four days.

Lake-effect clouds and snow continue to impact parts of Chicagoland this morning. A meso-low has formed over the south end of the lake. These features can enhance snowfall rates, but it appears as though the bulk of any impressive snow will remain over water with a glancing blow of mainly flurries brushing the city.

Meso-lows are often the source of "surprise" snowfalls on a highly-localized level, so I’ll watch this thing like a hawk this morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The rest of day will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. The evening starts clear and breezy before the first of three potential snow makers moves into our area.

"Storm" number one arrives before daybreak tomorrow with little more than flurries or a dusting-mainly north of the city. Many will get zip.

The rest of the day will be partly sunny with a high near 30°. "Storm" number two arrives during the wee hours of Saturday night into Sunday morning. This one has a bit more juice to work with and could lay down and inch or so.

Some computer modeling shows the bulk of this aimed southwest of the city. "Storm" number three arrives early Monday.

Advertisement

It too will not be a major event, but timing might impact the morning commute. Total snowfall from these "storms" looks to be roughly 1"-3". Temperatures during this period will be colder than normal with perhaps a brief spell above freezing on Monday.