It will be a cold Super Bowl Sunday here in Chicagoland.

Partly cloudy skies are expected across the area Sunday, with temperatures sitting in the teens, and low 20s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Warmer weather will make an appearance early this week, but we will have a wet Wednesday.

Highs could peak near 50 degrees Wednesday, but snowfall is expected to follow on Thursday.

Mark Strehl has your Sunday forecast!