Temps in the upper 30s with flurries to fly, powerful snow storm heading to Chicagoland

Tick Tock. Tick Tock. Just waiting on the winter storm watch to come out. And it will.

Saturday is the big day. More on that shortly. Today we open with the dregs of last night’s snowmaker which brought a narrow corridor of 2-3" totals to southern Lake County.

A few flurries will fly this morning, but otherwise it will be dry and not that cold with highs climbing into the upper 30s despite mostly cloudy skies. Tonight looks quiet and calm as winds shift to the south-heralding a bit of a warmup for the last day of the year.

New Year’s Eve looks dry and mild with 40s common for highs-warmest south of I-80 under mainly cloudy skies.

The "Saturday Slammer" arrives after daybreak as it looks now with snow ramping up during the afternoon. Gusty winds will develop as well impacting travel both on roads and in the air.

Some lake enhancement is possible which could add to the totals. Looks like a solid 6" event for almost all of Chicagoland with some areas picking up a little more, perhaps some mix far south which would eat into totals.

Behind the storm-the coldest air of the season hits with highs in the teens Sunday and the prospect for sub-zero lows on fresh snowpack Sunday night away from downtown.