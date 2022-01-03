Temps tank into single digits Monday across Chicagoland

We have to go all the back to Feb. 20, 2021 to find a colder morning in Chicago than this one.

Temps have tanked into the single digits in many suburbs and there are few sub-zero readings in the usual cold spots.

At least it will be sunny today but highs will struggle to reach much past 20°.

Winds will be on the uptick too which will eat into the brief thaw we have in store tomorrow.

Flurries could fly on Wednesday as temps head downward again.

Thursday and Friday look very cold-likely even colder than today.

We will keep an eye on a possible snowfall Thursday and lake-effect snow for parts of Northwest IN during that time.